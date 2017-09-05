Madden NFL 18’s Story Mode With The Addition Of Longshot

Last year, EA Sports really expanded upon its FIFA franchise by adding a story mode called The Journey, where you experienced the highs and lows of trying to tackle a soccer career. Now, it's doing the same for football.

The publisher revealed the first trailer for Madden NFL 18 that debuted its first story mode, titled Long Shot. In it, you follow a young progeny as he tries to make a name for himself in the National Football League, only to find that it's not quite as easy a road as it seems.

The trailer, which can be seen above, follows the aspiring football player who's trying to get his shot, despite his legs not being what they used to be and his prospects not trying to get up to snuff. But he gets some help from a character played by Moonlight and House of Cards actor Mahershala Ali, attempting to push him to the next level.

College football will play a good part in Longshot, marking the first time that EA is dabbling with such an idea since its old NCAA Football series, which came to a controversial end a few years back.

This mode should be very similar to The Journey in terms of the story that it's trying to tell, although it will focus on being close to other players and trying to get the most out of your skills. We've only seen bits and pieces of it based on the trailer above, but it's looking pretty cool thus far.

Of course, the rest of Madden NFL 18 will contain the modes that players have gotten used to over the years, including its trademark online action, the ability to pick up Madden Cards, and so much more. Long Shot, though, should help extend the single player value of the game, atop the competition we've already come to expect over the years. Needless to say, things just got interesting in terms of what Madden now has to offer.

Madden NFL 18 will arrive on August 25th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. There's a slight possibility we'll see it on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 as well, but probably without Long Shot.