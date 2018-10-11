EA Access Adds ‘Burnout’, ‘Fight Night’ Classics To Xbox One Vault

Electronic Arts’ Access program for Xbox One has some substantial value going for it, including a Vault filled with great games, as well as early access to titles before their release. But before we get a chance to try Battlefield V as soon as November 9, there are a couple of games that can be enjoyed in the meantime — as they should be.

The publisher has confirmed that Burnout Paradise Remastered and the Xbox 360 backward compatible classic Fight Night Champion are now available in the Vault, free for members to download and play. This adds even more value to the service, on top of great games like the Dead Space, trilogy, the Mass Effect games and SSX, amongst many others.

If you’re not familiar with these games, don’t worry — we’ve broken them down below so you have a good idea of what you’re getting into.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

A remastering of the 2008 classic from Criterion Games, Burnout Paradise Remastered came out a little while ago, once again captivating players with its open-world driving goodness. Make your way through Paradise City as you take on a number of racing challenges, while at the same time wrecking the competition and discovering all sorts of secrets, from hidden routes to billboards to smash through. Plus, you’ll get your hands on some great cars, including a few legendary favorites.

And don’t forget, Big Surf Island is also included, and also filled with roads to explore, secrets to find and competition to crush.

FIght Night Champion

Released wayyyyy back in 2011, Fight Night Champion is, for the time being, the last entry in the boxing series. It provides an all-star list of superstars to box against, as well as an intriguing new story mode in which you guide a boxer through his paces as he attempts to revitalize his career in the ring.

The game does show its age in some corners, but there’s no question it’s still one of the best boxing games out there, loaded with a huge roster of stars and featuring intuitive gameplay that will have you scoring knockout blows in no time. On top of that, the multiplayer just can’t be beat — but your opponents sure can.

If you haven’t subscribed to EA Access yet, you can sign on for just $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year. Considering all the games you get to play, it’s a pretty good deal.