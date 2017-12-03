EA Completes Acquisition of Respawn Entertainment

As of Dec. 1, EA has completed their acquisition of Respawn Entertainment after recently announcing their plans to acquire the studio.

The plans for EA’s planned acquisition of Respawn, the studio that’s responsible for big titles such as Titanfall, were announced last month by both EA and Respawn. In a statement from EA that was posted to their site on Dec. 1, they announced that the transition was now complete.

“On November 9, 2017 we announced an agreement to acquire Respawn Entertainment, LLC, one of the leading independent game development studio and creators of AAA shooter and action games including the critically-acclaimed Titanfall™ franchise. Today, December 1, 2017, we have completed the acquisition of Respawn on the terms previously disclosed.”

Back when the announcement was made, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson spoke about creating a “longtime partnership” in which both companies would push the boundaries for players and create innovative new games. Respawn also looked forward to the transition with the developers saying that it was the right time to join.

“We started Respawn with the goal to create a studio with some of the best talent in the industry, and to be a top developer of innovative games,” said Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn Entertainment. “We felt that now was the time to join an industry leader that brings the resources and support we need for long term success, while still keeping our culture and creative freedom. EA has been a great partner over the years with Titanfall and Titanfall 2, and we’re excited to combine our strengths. This is a great next step for Respawn, EA, and our players.”

Of course, from the fans’ perspective, there would be some concern about whether Respawn would remain the Respawn that it’s become prior to EA’s acquisition. Immediately following the initial announcement about the transition, Zampella reassured players about the state of Respawn.

“Ultimately, my message is we are still Respawn and we are going to make the same games we did before, and hopefully better,” Zampella said. “Anyone who is a fan of Respawn should trust us that what we are doing what we think is best for the future of Respawn and our games. We intend to deliver to our fans everything and more than we did in the past.”