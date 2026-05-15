EA Releases Free Download for Its Biggest Game

Electronic Arts, more commonly known as EA, has gifted gamers with a free download of its biggest game. Unfortunately, it’s not a free-to-keep download, but a free download until the end of the weekend, in other words, until the end of May 17, the EA game in question — the best-selling game of 2025 — is completely free to play. The whole game is accessible during this period. And to accompany this promotion, it is $31.50 off, which means available for $38.49 rather than $69.99.

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For the next few days, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can specifically grab a free download for Battlefield 6, and play it as much as humanely possible until May 17. This includes the first-person shooter’s single-player campaign and its multiplayer. Meanwhile, its battle royale mode, Redesec, is always free-to-play, so that’s not relevant here. While the EA game is available on PC and PS5, this offer is not. It is limited to Xbox.

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2025’s Best-Selling Game

For the first time in franchise history, Battlefield 6 was the best-selling game of its year, 2025. It didn’t just sell incredibly well, though — becoming the best-selling installment in the series — but it also reviewed well, as evidenced by its 83 on Metacritic. To this end, we gave it a 4/5 in our official review and noted it was the best installment in years.

Of course, there is no end cap on the Battlefield 6 multiplayer, so this can simply be played as much as humanly possible until the weekend is over. Those who want to check out its single-player campaign can easily see the entirety of it, though, as it’s about five hours long, with a handful more hours needed for 100% completionists. Like other Battlefield campaigns, it’s not terribly long.

Battlefield 6 is not available on any subscription service, including the standard tier of EA Play and Xbox Game Pass. This should change with the former in the coming months, which means it will then be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but right now, there is no word on when it will come to EA Play. Typically, but not always, EA games are added to the subscription service six months after their release. Obviously, this is an example of the latter, as six months have already passed.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.