EA Motive Working On Mysterious New IP

There is no denying that Electronic Arts has big plans for the coming years. With more studio acquisitions than ever before and multiple new IPs in the works, it’s a busy time for the mega publisher and those developers working with them. From a new Dragon Age, to multiple Star Wars games in-progress, there’s a lot happening behind the scenes. Well, it’s time to add yet another project to that list, because EA Motive just announced that they were working on another new project!

EA Montreal is currently assisting EA Vancouver with their Star Wars game but they are also focusing on their own title as well. Motive’s Jade Raymond recently spilled the beans when she talked with Game Informer recently and with her work on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, we’re more than a little excited to see her contributions to this new IP.

“In Montreal, we have a big IP and then we have a second project, and the thing that I’m really excited about is that project was totally born from three passionate people who just worked on a pitch in their spare time. They were super passionate, saying ‘let us prototype it, let us do it,’ and we managed to give them some space to get it done because it was exciting. People saw what was going on and more people wanted to join their team,” mentioned Raymond before adding “Now it’s a fully-fledged project, so we were able to get that going within Motive, which I think is one of the benefits of having a smaller studio.”

So for a brief recap, that means they are working on Plants vs Zombies, Star Wars, a new IP, and now a brand new project not previously mentioned. It’s impressive, but we have to wonder if EA is making the same mistake they’ve made in the past and are spreading their resources a bit too thin. Hopefully that’s not the case, as both studios are bountifully rich in resources.

We’re excited to see what’s next, what do you think the new IP could be? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!