EA Play 2018 Receives Savage Reception, “Worst Press Conference”

EA Play 2018 has officially wrapped up and had quite a few reveals up its sleeves for fans. From even more info about Anthem from BioWare, to Unravel 2 – even that mysterious Star Wars game that Respawn has been working on – there was quite a bit to enjoy. Unfortunately, it seems that the Internet just wasn’t having it with many calling it the “worst press conference” in E3 history.

The majority of the reactions seen were calling the celebration lackluster and “cringe” worthy. With the lack of reveals that weren’t expected, other than the new Star Wars game – which didn’t even include an actual reveal – and the Clone Wars expansion for Star Wars Battlefront II, the rest was all sort of just … meh.

You know that person who always says they’re going to do something, always talks about it and rarely follows through? I feel EA is that person in gaming. People have a hard time believing what’s presented cuz they’re jaded on the actions they’ve experienced. 🙁#EAPlay — Pamela Horton 🤜🏻 #E32018 (@PamelaHorton13) June 9, 2018

No tea, no shade, no pink lemonade, but for real, gang: you should have enough visual content to last the entire segment without having to loop three and four and five times. Doesn’t have to be gameplay, just have *something*. #EAplay — Susan Arendt (@SusanArendt) June 9, 2018

Well, that was super terrible. Hahaha. Unravel two and Anthem were cool, but the rest can go straight into the garbage. Little actual gameplay was shown and they had the audacity to bring a mobile title! 2/10. #EAPlay — Zachary 🔜 @E3 2018 (@NGameTheCube) June 9, 2018

That #EAplay press conference was useless to anybody who didn’t want to know what the Anthem official art book will look like. #E3 — Jim Sterling (@JimSterling) June 9, 2018

And those were just the polite ones. It’s safe to say that the fans just didn’t feel that connection with EA’s conference, and that lack of connection has been building for years now. Between the “reveals” of what we already knew and the focus on esports, it’s understandable that many left feeling unfulfilled and hoping for more.

Luckily, there will be more because E3 is just getting started.We still have Xbox, which is boasting a whopping 15 world premieres, Sony, Bethesda, and Ubisoft – and don’t forget Nintendo! Plus, Devolver has already promised to bring the weird, so that’s something!