EA Play Registration Open, Hints At Games That Could Be At the Show

For a while now, Electronic Arts has been talking about its EA Play event, which will make its return to Hollywood, California prior to this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. At the event, the company will feature its line-up of forthcoming games, including Anthem and the heavily rumored Battlefield V, as well as several others.

Today, the company officially opened up pre-registration for the event, in which fans can get registered for tickets and get ready for play sessions that will open up in May.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company noted that pre-registration will set aside tickets for fans, as long as they get it done before May 25. Once that day rolls around, starting at 9 AM PDT, EA will send out notifications that tickets are confirmed, and then fans will be able to set up play sessions on a first-come, first-serve basis. Finally, all they need to do is show up on the day of their event to check in for their gameplay sessions.

There are certain limitations, as attendees must be 18 years or older, and, again, first-come, first-serve.

But what’s interesting is that the registration form hints at the games that may possibly be at the event. When you get to the information entry screen, you’ll see some selections offered for EA’s newsletter. These include Anthem, EA Sports FIFA, NBA Live, Star Wars, Battlefield, Madden NFL and The Sims.

Now, this isn’t entirely a confirmation that we’ll be seeing new games for all these franchises, as most of them already have releases tied in with them. But there is a possibility we’ll see announcements, particularly with Battlefield, FIFA and Madden. Plus, you never know, the company might have a Star Wars surprise up its sleeve, either related to Battlefront or with something new.

If you meet the requirements, and happy to be around the Hollywood area, you can fill out this form, then be ready for the show when it takes place from June 9 through 11 at the Hollywood Palladium. The company should also be live-streaming presentations from the event, but those details have yet to be disclosed. We’ll let you know when it becomes available!