EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FUTTIES FK Crown Evolution

As developer Electronic Arts continues its celebration of the year in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team with the Futties promo, fans are overloaded with easy-to-earn rewards. That includes tons of daily Objectives, Squad Building Challenges, and a smattering of new Evolutions. The latest Evolution is the Futties FK Crown, which lets players take a low-rated card and give it a big boost. That boost includes four PlayStyles+ and the addition of Futties chemistry, making it a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their squad. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Futties FK Crown Evolution?

Unfortunately, this is not a free Evolution. You’ll need to drop either 75,000 Coins or 150 FC Points. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 88

Max Pace: 93

Max Acceleration: 95

Max PlayStyles: 9

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +8 Overall, +6 Pace, +8 Shooting, +9 Passing, +7 Dribbling, +9 Defending, +8 Physical, +50 Free Kick, +1 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Moves, the Incisive Pass, PlayStyle, and the Dead Ball, Power Shot, Rapid, and Finesse Shot PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Futties FK Crown Evolution

Because the card you use for this Evolution can’t have a PlayStyles+, you’re a little limited in what you can work with. However, that also means you won’t have to break the bank for this Evolution. Here’s the list:

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Sophia Smith – Portland Timbers-Thorns

Team of the Week Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli

TOTW Sadio Mane – Al Nassr

If you want the cheapest option, Valverde or Smith are your picks. Valverde’s boost gives him 90+ in every face stat except defending, which means you’re getting an excellent box-to-box midfielder. Meanwhile, Smith has been one of the most popular attackers all year, so giving her 99 Pace and a deadly five-star/five-star skill moves and weak foot combo is a great choice if you need a new striker.

That said, if you want to spend some extra Coins, Kvaratskhelia and Mane are both exceptional attacking options. Both have that same five-star/five-star combo, though we’d prefer to keep them on the wings. That’s where they’ll do the most damage, so keep that in mind before you commit.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Futties FK Crown Evolution expires on August 25th.