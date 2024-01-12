EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Weak Foot Training Evolution Upgrade

On January 12, developer Electronic Arts released Versus Team 2 into EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team. However, that's not the only thing the team added. There are also a few Evolutions, including the Weak Foot Training Evolution. This isn't the most powerful Evolution we've seen, but you can use it on a low-rated striker to boost their Weak Foot to its maximum. Below, you'll find a quick rundown of everything you need to know about this EA Sports FC 24 Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on.

What is the EAFC 24 Weak Foot Training Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports FC 24)

Again, this isn't going to be a game-breaking Evolution. That said, it is free and can be used in an Evolution chain. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 84

Max Pace: 89

Max Shooting: 89

Max Dribbling: 83

Position: ST

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max Skill Moves: 4

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +3 Shooting, +4 Passing, +7 Dribbling, +3 Pace, +3 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, and the Press Proven and Quick Step PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the Weak Foot Training Evolution

You'll want to first look through the players you've previously evolved to see if any of them fit the bill. For example, if you've been working on evolving a young striker like Daryl Dike, you can use this Evolution to boost his Weak Foot and set him up for future Evos. If you're starting from scratch, some of the best options are Team of the Week or other Special cards, which will require an extra cost if you don't already have them. Here are some of those options:

Sheila Guijarro Gomez (TOTW) – Atletico Madrid

Mislav Orsic (Squad Foundations) – Tarbzonspor

Romelu Lukaku – Roma

Arnaut Danjuma – Everton

Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr

Sheila is one of the more popular options because her stat split is incredible for an 86 OVR card. Her Pace and Dribbling are both 90 and Shooting isn't far behind at 89. Not only does this make a solid player, but it sets her up well for future Evolutions. However, it will cost around 30,000 Coins to buy her TOTW card off the market.

Orsic is free if you completed his Squad Foundations objectives. Orsic is always a solid player in EA Sports FC, and this card is no different. He doesn't quite have the stats of Sheila, but it's close enough that it's probably not worth spending Coins on her card if you have this.

For Rare Gold cards, you have options like Lukaku, Danjuma, and Talisca. All three are worth a look, but Danjuma is probably the most interesting. Not only does he have a great nation and league combo, but he only gets up to 84 OVR with this boost. That makes him an excellent candidate for future Evolutions.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Weak Foot Training Evolution expires on February 9.