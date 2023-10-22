EA Sports FC 24 Disables Trickster+ Glitch, Will Reportedly Ban Abusers

Earlier this week, EA Sports FC 24 players found a new glitch that made it impossible for an opponent to take the ball away using the Trickster+ PlayStyle. If used properly, players could score a guaranteed goal whenever they wanted, making it game-breaking in a competitive sense. Plus, it played havoc on the transfer market because as people learned about the glitch, they started to buy players with the PlayStyle in mass, blowing up the price of low-rated players like Angel di Maria temporarily. Fortunately, EA Sports FC 24's developers have since announced that it has temporarily disabled the PlayStyle in Ultimate Team, and some reports claim that bans might be coming down the line for players who abused it.

If you're unfamiliar with the glitch, the basics of how it was working are that players were able to use specific skill moves that were only available to cards with the Trickster+ PlayStyle that stuck the ball to their leg. They could then run up and down the pitch without needing to worry about anyone taking the ball from them because it was glued to their shin. Then, they could run the ball into their opponent's net and grab an easy goal whenever they wanted.

In order to prevent this issue from occurring, we have temporarily removed the Trickster+ PlayStyle from Ultimate Team Player Items, they now have Trickster instead. Once this issue has been addressed in a future Title Update, we'll be looking to add Trickster+ back to applicable… — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) October 20, 2023

EA first noted that it was investigating the issue on October 19 but didn't actually implement the removal until the next day. The team then noted that the PlayStyle will eventually come back following a title update, but players won't be able to use it for now. However, the more interesting aspect of all this might be that relatively reputable reports are claiming that bans are coming down for anyone who used the glitch.

EA Sports FC 24 Trickster+ Bans

🚨EXCL:



EA will release a hotfix for the trickster plus glitch today, and I've heard they will be banning several people who abused it.



Enjoy your ban 🐀 #fc24 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) October 20, 2023

Until EA Sports makes its own announcement, it's important to take these potential bans with a grain of salt. The news is coming from Fut Sheriff on Twitter, who is well-known for leaking EA FC promo teams in the past. They say that EA is planning to ban players who abused the glitch.

Of course, the issue here might be finding the line between players who used it on accident and the abuser. Fortunately, the glitch isn't really something you would do without intent, and it's unlikely that EA would ban someone who only did it a few times. Instead, it's much more likely that EA will target players who used it repeatedly to get an unfair advantage in Champs. Unless you used it over and over again, you're probably safe from this round of bans. Either way, it'll be interesting to see how far this potential round of bans will go, especially if those players were already able to rack up rewards before the PlayStyle was removed. There's no word yet on when the ban wave might come, but you'd expect to see it announced this week if it's going to happen.

