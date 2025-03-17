FC 25 Title Update #11 Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

EA Sports has released a new update today for its soccer sim FC 25 across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and soon-to-be Nintendo Switch platforms. It was only this past week that Title Update #10 for FC 25 dropped and brought along with it some of the biggest changes yet to the latest annualized entry in the series. Now, EA Sports has let loose another patch that contains some more important tweaks.

Downloadable right now for all platforms other than Switch, Title Update #11 to FC 25 is a pretty big one. EA Sports has made alterations with this patch to gameplay, Ultimate Team, and Career mode. Most of these adjustments are related to various bugs or other problems that players have been running into, while others are meant to simply improve stability. Overall, not a lot has changed with this FC 25 update today, but it’s still a much-needed patch that improves the game’s overall quality.

To get a look at everything that this new FC 25 update has done, you can find the full patch notes courtesy of EA below.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

In certain situations, the Min and Max prices could not have been adjusted when attempting to list Items on the Transfer Market.

Addressed instances of missing UI elements and inconsistent UI formatting.

Gameplay

Addressed the following issues:

In some instances, a Ground Pass was less accurate than intended in situations where the passer and receiver were not under pressure by defenders.

Sometimes, the ball carrier could have slowed down unintentionally when turning during a dribble performed while sprinting.

When passing the ball, the player switches to the receiver did not always occur if the passing animation was interrupted by certain inputs.

On rare occasions, players could have entered a state where they continuously committed unintended Professional Fouls.

Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

The match intro in Clubs Rush showed the same team name and abbreviation for all players.

The Team Tactics button callout did not always function as intended on the Team Tactics screen.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed instances of incorrect fixtures occurring for some competitions when using Live Start Points.

Incorrect competition results and standings could have displayed on the last day of the season.

After completing the requirements for a task in Manager Career, the task could have continued to show as active in the Task List.

An incorrect placeholder team could have appeared in Club Transfers.

A stability issue could have occurred when simulating matches from the Central Hub.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some badges, balls, banners, flags, cameras, scarves, stadiums, tifos, trophies, celebrations, hair, and kits.

Addressed the following issues: