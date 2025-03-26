EA Sports FC 25 UEFA Dreamchasers 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

Last week, EA Sports FC 25 revealed a brand-new promo for Ultimate Team called UEFA Dreamchasers. When it was announced, many assumed this would be a one-week promo, but leaks have started to crop up showing off a second week of Dreamchasers. Like the first week of the promo, this one includes several big-name players. It’s safe to say fans of teams like Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Barcelona. Hopefully, the pack weight is a little more favorable this week. Here is the full breakdown of the leaked list of players and when to expect UEFA Dreamchasers Week 2 in FC 25.

EA FC 25 UEFA Dreamchasers Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter account FUT Sheriff. Both leakers have a long history of posting FC leaks and have consistently been proven right.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Dreamchaser Icons and Heroes

Icon Gerd Muller – Germany (SBC)

Leaked UEFA Dreamchasers Modern Players

Mo Salah – Liverpool

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that EA may hold some of these players back for a mini-release or SBC mid-way through the promo week. Don’t be surprised if every player listed above isn’t available when the promo launches.

It’s worth noting that EA Sports also dropped several new upgradeable Road to the Final cards alongside the Dreamchasers. So far, we don’t have any hints that more are coming, but EA could always surprise us.

When Does UEFA Dreamchasers 2 Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, UEFA Dreamchasers will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on March 28th at 1:00 PM ET. It’s unlikely that we’ll get another week of Dreamchasers. That said, we’re only a few weeks away from the start of Team of the Season. In FC 24, there was only one promo between FUT Birthday and TOTS. The calendar doesn’t quite line up for that this year, so we’re expecting at least one more promo before TOTS kicks off in FC 25.