EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for the What a Mensch Evolution

Team of the Season has officially started in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team. Things are starting with Ligue 1, Eredivisie, and the Arkema Premier League. That means top players like Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Lindsey Horan, Wendie Renard, and Sem Steijn are now available in packs. Packing those cards can feel nearly impossible, so Electronic Arts has started releasing new Evolutions. The What a Mensch Evolution isn’t as powerful as some of the other recent Evolutions we’ve seen, but you also don’t have to pay anything to start it, and it gives a nice pace boost to your favorite left back. Here’s a full breakdown of the What a Mensch Evolution in FC 25.

The Starring Role Evolution Explained

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free. Even if you don’t want to use this Evo in your main squad, you’ll want to complete this for a free 92 OVR card to use in Squad Building Challenges. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 90

Max Pace: 93

Max Defending: 89

Max Physical: 87

Max PlayStyles: 9

Max PlayStyles+: 3

Position: LB

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +8 Overall, +12 Pace, +10 Dribbling, +12 Defending, +6 Physical, +4 Weak Foot, the Bruiser PlayStyle, the Intercept, Pinged Pass, and Rapid PlayStyles+, and the Wingback+ and Fullback++ Player Roles.

Best Players for the Starring Role Evolution

The What a Mensch Evo is a nice, free boost to your preferred leftback. Unfortunately, the requirements mean you can’t use Theo Hernandez, one of the most popular players at the position. That said, here are our picks for the What a Mensch Evolution:

Nuno Mendes – PSG

Heroes Prime Jamie Carragher – Premier League

Immortals Icon Gianluca Zambrotta (RM version) – Italy

Team of the Week Marc Cucurella – Chelsea

Thunderstruck Sakina Karchaoui – PSG

The What a Mensch Evolution expires on May 9th. By then, we’ll be deep into the Team of the Season promo. That could mean you’ll have more opportunities to further upgrade this card. Either way, there will be tons of high-rated cards in Ultimate Team over the next few weeks, making it relatively easy to get a top-rated squad. When this Evolution ends, Ligue 1 and the Premier League will have been in packs. The Bundesliga kicks off on May 9th, along with the Super Lig and Frauen Bundesliga.