EA Sports FC 25 Reveals Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 was officially revealed today. While fans have expected this first trailer was coming relatively soon after recent leaks pointed to the developers at Electronic Arts gearing up for the next release in the yearly cycle, that doesn’t make it any less exciting to finally see the new game. Alongside the initial reveal, the team shared the release date for EA Sports FC 25. Again, EA isn’t breaking new ground with this date. Most longtime EA FC players could guess that it’s going to be released in September, but the team did officially announce that EA Sports FC 25 launches on September 27th. However, if you decide to order one of the deluxe editions, you’ll be able to hop in a week early on September 20th.

Fortunately, the release date isn’t the only thing Electronic Arts announced. One of the more notable reveals is that EA Sports FC 25 is doing away with the often-forgotten Volta mode. However, that doesn’t mean fans of a more arcade style of soccer are being completely left out to dry. FC 25 is adding a new mode called Rush, a 5v5 version of normal gameplay that’s been adopted by nearly every mode in the game. The fast-paced game mode gives you more time on the ball, testing your ability against other players with something that feels like a cross between Volta and Clubs. At a recent preview event, we went hands-on with the mode, so check that out if you’d like a more in-depth look at Rush.

Of course, that’s only the tip of the iceberg. The team also shared a few massive changes for Ultimate Team, most notably the addition of untradeable duplicate storage. Now, you’ll be able to stash up to 100 untradeable dupes for use in future SBCs. On the Career Mode side, the developers are calling this “the biggest update in years.” It shows with the addition of things like Live Start Points and the ability to play as your Youth Academy players in Rush tournaments. EA Sports FC 25 also introduces Player Roles to gameplay, something the team says will “modernize how teams play” across every mode.

EA Sports FC 25 launches for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC on September 27th. Remember, if you preorder one of the deluxe editions, you’ll get seven days of early access in addition to all of the other rewards.