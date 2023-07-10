EA Sports FC 24 Leak Reveals First Women's Icon

EA Sports FC 24's reveal is nearly here. Today, Electronic Arts announced that players would finally get a full reveal of the new game without the FIFA license on July 13. At that point, we should learn much more about how the game will play, what the changes to different modes will be, and see EA Sports FC 24 go up for pre-order. That said, leaks are flying fast and hard as we get closer to the reveal, and today is no different. Previously, leakers claimed that men and women will both be playable in Ultimate Team and today a new leak has revealed the first female Icon for EAFC 24.

This leak comes from DonkTrading on Twitter who has been behind several previous leaks including the announcement that men and women would be able to play on the same squad in Ultimate Team. Alongside today's new trailer, Donk revealed that their sources say that one of the first female Icons in EAFC 24 will be United States legend, Mia Hamm. Hamm was, of course, part of the 1999 US Women's National Team that for quite a long time held the record for the most-viewed soccer match in the US with the 1999 Women's World Cup Final win over China. She also helped the team to another World Cup gold in 1991, as well as two bronze medals in 1995 and 2003.

In short, Hamm was one of the ladies who helped put women's soccer on the map in the States, setting the stage for a dominant run for the USWMT that continues today. It'll be interesting to see what other players join her as Icons as more information rolls out about EA Sports FC 24. You'd likely expect players like Michelle Akers, Sun Wen, and Abby Wambach to also join the ranks, but that's just a guess. What isn't a guess is the first hero, which Donk has claimed is going to be the UK's Alex Scott. The hard-nosed right-back plied her trade at Arsenal for many years, while also earning 140 caps for England.

The list of Icons from both the male and female sides of the game should grow in the coming weeks. As more info gets revealed about EA Sports FC 24, EA will, without a doubt, want to show off all of the new legends they've signed to deals. Remember, the full reveal is coming on July 13, so be sure to check back to see what gets announced.