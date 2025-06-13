EA Sports FC 26 Rumor Reveals First Details on New Open World Mode

For the last several months, rumors and leaks have been swirling about EA Sports’ plans to introduce a new open-world mode coming its games over the next few years. These leaks have mostly dealt with EA Sports FC 26, which seems to be the earliest we might see the mode launch, though that’s far from confirmed by the developer. Recently, a new leak dropped, which claims to know about several major features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This leak comes courtesy of FUT Latest on Twitter. In the world of EA Sports FC leakers, they’re relatively new to the scene, so you’ll definitely want to take this with a massive grain of salt. That said, other, more prominent leakers have reposted the info, potentially giving it a little more credibility, though you’ll still want to come into this leak with a healthy dose of skepticism.

FUT Latest claims to have learned about several additions fans will see with the open world mode. Here’s the list shared on Twitter:

Own your own house

Money

Go to shops and buy clothes

Train on Volta-like pitches

Own your own car

Interact with other online users

Set up custom lobbies

Fans of sports series like NBA 2K will recognize most of these, which could mean FUT Latest is simply guessing. After all, you can already do most of these things in NBA 2K’s MyPlayer mode. It stands to reason that EA will mostly stick to a formula that works, at least for its first attempt. With that in mind, EA Sports FC’s version of an open world will probably look similar to NBA 2K.

That said, EA Sports should try to differentiate itself from the competition. The list posted by FUT Latest reads more like a carbon copy. Sure, “owning your own car” sounds different from a skateboard or go-kart, but unless EA makes a big change to transportation, it’ll just be a visual change from what we get up to in The City.

These are only the initial leaks. If EA Sports is able to get the mode into FC 26 (which is far from a sure thing), they will likely have much more to reveal about the mode as we get closer to launch. It’s also important to remember that, as mentioned, this is Electronic Arts’ first effort at an open world mode.

That doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to be a bad first effort, but players should come in with the expectation that it’ll be very similar to NBA 2K until EA tells us otherwise. Fortunately, we might not have to wait too much longer.

EA Sports often starts to reveal new info about the next year’s game in July. That’s only a few weeks away, so it’s only a matter of time before EA reveals official information about EA Sports FC 26. Again, we don’t know if the devs will be able to get the open world mode into this year’s version of the game, so don’t be surprised if we have to wait until FC 27. If nothing else, that’ll give them more time to iron out the kinks and add more to do.