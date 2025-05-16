EA Sports FC 26 Leak Claims Ultimate Team is Getting New Game Mode

EA Sports hasn’t given FC 26 its reveal yet, but that’s never stopped leakers before. While we probably aren’t hearing more about this year’s version of the long-running series until later this summer, at least one leaker claims to have information about a new game mode coming to FC 26‘s Ultimate Team. This mode is set to bring back a fan-favorite feature from the FIFA series, giving players a new way to earn tons of rewards.

This leak comes courtesy of FGZNews on Twitter. FGZ is one of the more notable leakers in the EA Sports FC world, though their leaks aren’t quite as ironclad as someone like FUT Sheriff. With any leaker, you’ll want to take their info with a grain of salt, but we’d recommend a larger dose with this leak.

FGZ claims that Tournaments are returning to FC 26 Ultimate Team. Longtime players will remember this mode from games like FIFA 17, but EA Sports dropped it with the last several entries. Supposedly, there will be two tournaments a week, and you can earn special cards, Coins, and packs. There will also be team requirements for some Tournaments, forcing you to use things like a full silver team or a team of only English players.

The leak isn’t clear if these will function exactly like the old Tournaments, but it’s clear that these are taking inspiration from that old mode. FGZ says more will be revealed in July, which is around when we’d expect to see EA Sports give us the full reveal for FC 26 anyway.

Alongside the Tournament leak, FGZ claims that FUT Champs is getting a revamp this year. Essentially, it’s been broken into two systems, giving casual players a way to participate with worse rewards. Most likely, EA hopes to keep players in the game as much as possible. The current system of FUT Champs often leaves those casual players out. If Champs has a more casual version, those players might stick around and eventually spend money on microtransactions.

Again, this is all highly speculative. EA Sports has yet to even reveal FC 26, so the developers are not confirming any official details. FGZ has successfully leaked info in the past, so you can consider this a relatively credible source, though it’s important to note that even FGZ makes it clear that these features “are being tested and subject to change.”

Thankfully, we likely won’t have to wait too much longer to learn more about FC 26. Last year, EA Sports FC 25 was fully revealed in the middle of July. We don’t expect anything to change this year, so we should be hearing about the game in a few months.

For now, Ultimate Team fans can jump into FC 25 and enjoy the fan-favorite Team of the Season promo. This months-long promo is filled with top stars from every league around the world. We’re in the middle of Serie A and NWSL week at the time of this writing, with LaLiga up next.