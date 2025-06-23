EA Sports FC 26 Rumor is Good News for World Cup Fans

When Electronic Arts announced that its popular FIFA series was ditching the FIFA label and re-naming itself as EA Sports FC, many fans were understandably worried about the 2026 World Cup. The World Cup is the biggest event in the soccer world, and seeing it recreated in EA Sports FC 26 is a priority for many players. However, the event is hosted by FIFA, throwing a potential spanner in the works for World Cup content in FC 26. A new rumor suggests those worries might be assuaged by news relatively soon.

This rumor comes from FGZ on Twitter. The account has become a solid source for EA Sports FC leaks over the last year, but you’ll still want to take this with a massive grain of salt. And even if there is fire with this smoke, it’s only a rumor at this point. EA hasn’t announced anything official about FC 26, so you’ll want to take the following info with a hefty grain of salt.

FGZ claims that EA is working to get the license for the 2026 World Cup. EA Sports has become a master at securing licenses, so if they’re working on it, there’s a good chance they can make it happen. The messy divorce from FIFA might make it a little more awkward, but if the money is right, FIFA will probably go ahead with the move. After all, if the organization is known for one thing, it’s finding ways to make money.

The more exciting reveal from FGZ’s rumor is what EA wants to bring to FC 26. According to the leaker, EA wants to make the 2026 World Cup its own mode in FC 26. That’s in line with what we’ve seen for previous World Cups, so it’s not too surprising that they’re targeting that again. Most likely, it’ll be a tournament mode where you play as your favorite nation through qualifying and the World Cup, potentially earning rewards throughout the other modes for completion.

FGZ also says to expect cross-promotion with Ultimate Team. Again, that’s not a surprise, but this should be much more exciting than the content we got in FIFA 23. Because the 2022 World Cup took place in Qatar, it didn’t happen during the summer due to the heat in the region. That was a massive change for an event that traditionally happens in the summer, when players have time off from their club season.

The 2026 World Cup is taking place in the United States next summer, which means EA Sports FC 26 will be near the end of its cycle. That’s important because it means EA can give the cards top-of-the-line ratings, driving hype up even more. Plus, with it coming at the end of the year, those cards will likely be easier to acquire, giving everyone the chance to play with their favorite players from the World Cup.

EA Sports FC 26 hasn’t been officially revealed, so all of this should be taken with hefty skepticism. Hopefully, the developer reveals more about FC 26 over the next few weeks.