EA Sports FC 26 Leak Reveals New Star-Studded Icons

While developer EA Sports hasn’t officially announced EA Sports FC 26, rumors and leaks have been coming hot and fast over the last few weeks. We’ve seen rumors about the World Cup coming to FC 26 and a leak of all the new Heroes supposedly being added to Ultimate Team. Today, things went up another notch, as leakers have given fans their first look at the new Icons seemingly coming to EA Sports FC 26. It’s a great collection of stars that should make veteran EA FC fans very happy.

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff on Twitter. They have been a reliable leaker of EA FC info over the last few years, but you’ll still want to take everything with a grain of salt. Sheriff’s leaks have been off a few times in the past, and plans from EA Sports can and do change at the last second, especially when player rights are involved. That said, here’s the current list of leaked Icons for FC 26:

Andres Iniesta – Spain

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Sweden

Toni Kroos – Germany

Marcelo – Brazil

Giorgio Chiellini – Italy

Alex Morgan – USA

Fancesco Totti – Italy

Oliver Kahn – Germany

Sara Thunebro – Sweden

Cha Bum-Kun – South Korea

Steffi Jones – Germany

Sissi – Brazil

The headliner here is Zlatan. The mercurial striker was always a star for club and country, and is one of the most popular players in FC history. Expect his card to go for top dollar when it drops next year. That said, he’s far from the only FC legend in the mix.

Toni Kroos made his bones at Bayern Munich, but his later career at Real Madrid turned him into one of the best midfielders in the world. His cards in FC have lacked pace in the past, but he should still be a top Icon. Iniesta is similar, though he played most of his career for Madrid’s rival, Barcelona.

When the Heroes were leaked a few days ago, there was a lack of defenders, so it’s great to see Madrid’s star left-back Marcelo and Juventus titan Chiellini in the mix. Sara is likely slightly less known by many FC fans, but she was a rock for the Swedish backline for more than a decade. As was Steffi Jones for Germany in the late 90s. Plus, Kahn will make an incredible addition to the Icon goalkeeper pool.

On the attack, we have star US striker Alex Morgan, who only retired last season, Roma legend Francesco Totti, and one of the iconic playmakers of Brazil’s 2000s women’s team, Sissi. Plus, for fans of soccer’s history, Cha Bum-Kun was a star forward in the Bundesliga throughout the 80s. It’s great to see EA continue to honor the sport’s long history, even if most of the Icons are relatively recent, given how tough likeness deals are for those older players.

Hopefully, we’ll soon learn if these leaks are legitimate. EA Sports FC 26 should be getting some kind of reveal within the next few months. Last year, we first saw FC 25 in mid-July, so we expect a similar timeframe this year. For now, Shapeshifters is in the middle of its second week in FC 25 Ultimate Team, meaning it’s easy to get a top-rated team to enjoy throughout the summer.