EA Sports FC 26 Leak Says Fan-Favorite League is Back

One of the biggest reasons EA Sports FC has become such a massive series is due to the developers’ consistent and never-ending quest to lock down as many licenses as possible. The gameplay of competitors like eFootball and UFL might be preferred by some players, but having the likenesses of the players you watch on gameday is often the most important factor for players. Still, EA Sports can’t always lock down every license. They lose leagues and teams all the time when the money isn’t right. Thankfully, a new leak claims that one fan-favorite league is making a comeback in EA Sports FC 26.

This leak comes courtesy of FGZ on Twitter. Over the past few years, FGZ has become one of the more reliable EAFC leakers, but you’ll still want to take everything they say with a massive grain of salt. Thankfully, we likely aren’t too far out from hearing something official from EA Sports, so hopefully, we don’t have to wait long to know if this information is confirmed.

FGZ claims that Liga MX is coming back to EA Sports FC 26. The Mexican league is one of the biggest leagues in North America, drawing more fans per game than every league outside of the NFL and MLB. It’s also the fourth most attended soccer league in the world, with only the Bundesliga, Premier League, and La Liga ahead of it. While it doesn’t have the same star power as teams in the major European leagues, the fan support is incredible.

Not having a league with that many fans was always going to be a detriment to EA FC. It seems the two leagues have come to an agreement after letting the license lapse a few years ago. When FIFA 23 launched, Liga MX decided to sign an exclusive deal with eFootball, which meant fans of the league couldn’t play as their favorite team. That’s seemingly changing this year, which likely means EA Sports offered the league quite a bit of money to flip back.

Again, this is all leaked information that should be taken with a huge dose of skepticism. FGZ has proven to be a quality source over the last few game cycles, but no leaker is batting 100%. The good news is that we’ll likely learn more within the next few months. EA Sports usually starts to officially announce new information in mid-July. There have been rumors that the release date might move up this year, so that schedule could change slightly, but it shouldn’t be much longer either way.

For now, there’s still plenty to enjoy in EA Sports FC 25. The developers will kick off Ultimate Team of the Season this week, bringing the best cards back into packs for one last week. Plus, there’s a new season pass dropping that’s filled with Shapeshifters, potentially signaling that the fan-favorite promo is coming back once TOTS wraps up on June 13th. Either way, it’s sure to be a summer filled with fun content for Ultimate Team fans.