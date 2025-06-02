EA Sports FC 25 Leak Reveals Full Season 8 Premium Pass

In Season 7, EA Sports FC 25 introduced a paid season pass for Ultimate Team. The move was met with mixed reactions, but it’s hard to deny that the rewards on offer weren’t solid. The FC 25 team is continuing the trend with another premium pass with Season 8. Previously, it was leaked that Season 8 will feature the fan-favorite Shapeshifters promo. A new leak (that’s since been confirmed by EA Sports) has given fans a complete look at the Season 8 premium pass.

Before diving in, it’s important to note that the premium pass will cost you either 1,000 FC Points or 500,000 Coins. That’s about $10 if you’re paying real money, but EA does give you the option to use in-game currency. It’s up to you if the pass is worth it.

The initial leak came from FUT Sheriff on Twitter. Over the past few years, the account has become the go-to leaker for EA Sports FC. It is generally trustworthy, but we don’t have to worry about credibility in this case. That’s because EA Sports shared a new pitch notes article about the upcoming Season Finale Update. There, the developers confirmed that the leaks are legitimate.

Here are the highlights of the premium pass in Season 8. There are 40 levels of rewards, so we haven’t included everything. That said, most of the rewards that aren’t listed are either high-rated packs or Evolutions that include PlayStyle+ options. On to the list:

Level 1 – 95 OVR Alexis Sanchez or Pedro or 83+x7 Pack

Level 5 – 95 OVR Fikayo Tomori or Robin Le Normand or 83+x7 Pack

Level 10 – 95 OVR Douglas Luiz or Yan Kuoto or Samuel Lino or 83+x10 Pack

Level 15 – 95 OVR Jack Grealish or Alisha Lehmann

Level 24 – Position Change Evolution – Make any player a Striker

Level 25 – 96 OVR Mike Maignan or Gregor Kobel or Jan Oblak or 84+x7 Pack

Level 30 – 96 OVR Sandro Tonali or Riccardo Calafiori or 84+x6 Pack

Level 35 – 97 OVR Shapeshifters Icon Kaka or 91+x3 Pack

As mentioned, that is only a small selection of everything that’s included. All of the pack rewards are sellable, so you can recoup some of your money. Don’t expect to pay for the purchase price, but you can likely bring it down by a few 100,000 Coins. It’s also worth noting that these rewards don’t include the standard pass. You’ll earn all the rewards for both passes if you purchase the premium one.

The new passes will drop on June 5th. The next day, Ultimate Team fans can dive into Ultimate Team of the Season, celebrating the last six weeks of new, high-rated cards. After that, we’ll likely move into Shapeshifters as the summer progresses. Before long (likely July), we’ll start to hear more information about EA Sports FC 26, giving fans plenty to look forward to. EA Sports hasn’t announced any information about next year’s game, but they usually don’t start talking until the middle of the summer. After all, EA’s marketing efforts are fully behind College Football 26 and Madden 26 right now.