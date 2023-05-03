EA Sports Reveals Super Mega Baseball 4 Release Date

EA Sports has revealed the release date for Super Mega Baseball 4. The sports genre is one of the biggest genres in all of gaming and it's largely controlled by two big publishers: EA and 2K. These two giants have been competing with each other for years by retaining the lucrative rights to major franchises like Madden, NBA 2K, and so on. However, both of them gave up on the prospects of trying to succeed in baseball as Sony was crushing it with MLB The Show. 2K and EA both gave up on baseball after a while, but EA is trying its hand at baseball once more.

A few years ago, EA acquired Super Mega Baseball developer Metalhead Studio and has been helping the team produce a new entry in the series. Now, EA and Metalhead are ready to share the next game in the series with the world on June 2nd with David Ortiz gracing the cover. The game will be on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC with cross-play, fan-requested features, and increased production values from its predecessors.

IT GOT BIGGER.

Super Mega Baseball 4 launches on June 2nd and features some of the best to ever play the game of baseball!

Pre-order now: https://t.co/c2ql3ctNVT #SuperMegaBaseball4 #TheLegendsareBack pic.twitter.com/wKmsQ4B13P — Super Mega Baseball (@SupMegBaseball) May 2, 2023

"Our team is really stoked to launch the newest chapter in the Super Mega Baseball series with the power of EA SPORTS behind us for the first time," said Scott Drader, Studio Director and Senior Producer, Metalhead Studio. "Whether you're a longtime SMB player or a new fan looking to play and connect with friends around the love for the sport, Super Mega Baseball 4 has something for everyone. We can't wait for fans to play when the game launches on June 2."

It's great to see another studio trying to offer some competition to MLB The Show, especially in its own unique way. Metalhead is obviously not trying to create a baseball simulator, but instead offer up an arcade-y experience that celebrates the sport in a different way. Whether or not EA's first effort at the series is a success remains to be seen, but it looks great so far.

