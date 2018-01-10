EA Sports UFC 3’s Newest Trailer Focuses On Its In-Depth Career Mode

Electronic Arts has released a new trailer for EA Sports UFC 3, and it focuses on a great new addition that will have enthusiasts creating their own custom superstar.

The game will feature a new career mode, one in which players can create their own custom fighter from the ground up, then take them through certain steps as they become a champion fighter. This includes increasing their skill set, keeping track of their statistics and even earning better contracts.

Not every decision will work in your favor, but you’ll want to make the crucial ones that will help guide your career in the right direction. And you can also create your own custom championship, as well as have custom tweets from Joe Rogan, who co-commentates during live broadcasts. And there’s more potential than that, based on the trailer above.

Be sure to check it out, then get to fighting when EA Sports UFC 3 releases on February 2nd for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.