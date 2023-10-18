EA Sports UFC 5 Deep Dive Shows Off New Modes

EA Sports UFC 24 is set to launch on October 27 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. In the lead-up to the launch, developer EA Sports has been slowly doling out new information for fans to dig into. Recently, we got an in-depth look at all of the visual changes the team has made to EA Sports UFC 5, and the latest deep dive has given us a sneak peek at everything that the team has done to update the various game modes. This includes changes for career mode, as well as the introduction of different playstyles that will let players tweak the fighter to their preferred style of play.

EA Sports UFC 5 Mode Changes

One of the biggest new additions to EA Sports UFC 5 is everything coming to Fight Week. This year, the team is doing everything it can to incorporate real-world events with the game. That means each time there's a new fight week in the real world, players will have tons of challenges and rewards to earn that correspond to that event. Not only can you earn new cosmetic gear in Fight Week but you'll also be able to make picks for each fight and work your way up a leaderboard. Making it to the higher ranks will earn you coins to buy even more cosmetics.

Speaking of cosmetics, UFC 5 also has a new "Punch Card," which functions similar to a mini battle pass. Unlike other games, you can level up this pass in any mode, making it something easy for players to get through if they're consistently playing. Just like the last entry, there will also be rotating challenges to complete to earn even more rewards.

UFC 5 is bringing Career Mode online. You'll still be able to take on the AI in the single-player version (and EA promises that you'll be getting into fights much faster because more training can now be simulated), but the online mode lets you take your created fighter into fights against other players. As you fight, you'll earn new perks that you can use to customize your fighter's playstyle. Once you finish the level-up path, you'll be able to prestige and start all over again. However, by prestiging you'll unlock a higher level cap and unlock new skills to add to your arsenal.

The EA Sports team has also introduced the option to unlock something it's calling "Alter Egos" for real-world fighters. By unlocking these, you'll open up different versions of those fighters to use. For example, the team highlighted "Origins" versions of a few fighters, which use their old gear and have different perks based on the fighter they were back then.

Finally, EA Sports UFC 5 has introduced several new options to customize your playstyle. That means changes to some fan-favorite fights to make them stand out (Kumite is now a one-round, 25-minute slugfest) and the ability to turn off aspects of the game (think grappling). If it meets EA's goals, this should let players fight the exact way they want to.

EA Sports UFC 5 comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 27.