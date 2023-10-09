EA Sports UFC 5 Presentation Deep Dive Provides Look at Update Visuals

It's been over three years since Electronic Arts released a new UFC game, but EA Sports UFC 5 is finally coming to current-gen consoles on October 27. The upcoming fighter marks an important milestone for EA Sports because, for the first time in franchise history, UFC 5 will hit store shelves with an M rating. This is significant because most sports games come in as a T or lower, but EA Sports has decided to embrace realistic violence in UFC 5, earning that M rating with blood and brutality. Recently, EA Sports dropped a brand-new trailer that shows off some of the new presentation tweaks the team is making to really make the in-ring action pop.

EA Sports UFC 5 Presentation Deep Dive Trailer

The elements you'll see, hear & feel in the Octagon ‼️



🎥 @imuhboxer #UFC5 Presentation Deep Dive



Pre-order today ➡️ https://t.co/9g8AVCC4E5 pic.twitter.com/Gl1tXYQCmY — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) October 7, 2023

One of the first things the team showed off is how they're using new dynamic lighting during the walkout to make the fighters stand out when they're entering the Octagon. The devs say that it will "be hard to tell the difference" between in-game walkouts and their real-life counterparts. Once things get into the ring, UFC 5 has new "strand-based hair" in addition to the previously mentioned lighting that should make the fighters look more true to life.

The footage also gave us a better look at knockouts. Obviously, it's been a few years since we've seen a new UFC game, but the body physics looks even more ragdoll than in the past. In some ways, that's a good thing, but there are at least a few shots in the trailer that don't look very natural. The KO'd fighter's arms are waving around like noodles in a way that just doesn't happen in the real world.

As has been discussed before, the team's new blood and sweat tech lets the team accurately splatter blood across the canvas throughout the fight. You'll see blood slowly accumulate on the mat throughout the fight, with it pooling under any fighter that's opened up with a big cut. It's safe to say that EA is going to earn that M rating with how true-to-life this part of the game is. With how dynamic the blood pooling is, you'll be able to see the story of the match on the mat as soon as the fight is over.

The team also spent quite of time talking about the steps it has taken to ensure that strikes feel impactful and the changes it's made to improve character models. One of the more interesting things is the Shapeshifter feature that helps shape fighters' bodies to give them a diverse look and feel. They've also done quite a bit of work with in-game cinematics to get all of these new features into things like walk-outs and celebrations to make everything look even more authentic.

EA Sports UFC 5 launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 27.