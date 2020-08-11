Earthworm Jim Fans are Trashing the New Game's Trailer
While Earthworm Jim holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers that grew-up in the nineties, the series hasn't had a new entry in quite some time. However, Earthworm Jim 4 is set to release exclusively on the Intellivision Amico when it releases next year, and the game has now received its first trailer. Fans of the original game, however, are pretty unimpressed with the first look. The trailer doesn't really showcase any significant gameplay, enemies, or anything besides Jim, really. If Earthworm Jim 4 is meant to sell gamers on the Amico, it doesn't seem to be off to a very good start.
Were you a fan of the original Earthworm Jim games? What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Earthworm Jim 4!
As far as trailers go, this one is pretty weak.
I'm a huge Earthworm Jim fan. I even once held a WR for speed running it.
So... we've been waiting for well over a year to see him... run to the side of the screen?
I like the look... But is this really all you've got? Oof.— madmankevin (@madmankevin_) August 11, 2020
That isn't confirmed, but the teaser doesn't offer much information about the game.
Looks like the leaks were right... Earthworm Jim 4 is an Auto-Runner!
So disappointed.https://t.co/uHibsUbeAR— Kyle Medlock (@Kyle2268) August 10, 2020
Some are disappointed in the platform.
earthworm jim 4 is going to be on the intellivision amico. Yeah thats DEFINITELY going to sell a lot on that. Disappointing indeed https://t.co/mUcReGz53w— Spirit64 (@Spirit64TV) August 10, 2020
Not the best way to build hype.
I gotta say, I don't understand all of the hype for this, not shitting on it but there's literally nothing in this trailer. That's certainly Earthworm Jim and I guess he can move left and right. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/eTlhsF1HxA— FumeiCom (@FumeiCom) August 6, 2020
It's definitely not a great start.
It looks like garbage 😭— dimasaurus (@dimasaurus5) August 11, 2020
Sometimes memes say it best
https://t.co/pKtxHpWOzv pic.twitter.com/0FaUM2xcyg— a UNIEL CMV on YT ft. WAP (WIP, GXSCC) (@MEGADRIVECUSTOM) August 10, 2020
"This sucks, man."
August 10, 2020
It seems Earthworm Jim's time may have passed.
It's funny with the new Earthworm Jim game, 11 year old me would have freaked out at it, but now... I can care less. lmao— Lee (@MagicalPtolemy) August 10, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.