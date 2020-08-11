Earthworm Jim Fans are Trashing the New Game's Trailer

While Earthworm Jim holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers that grew-up in the nineties, the series hasn't had a new entry in quite some time. However, Earthworm Jim 4 is set to release exclusively on the Intellivision Amico when it releases next year, and the game has now received its first trailer. Fans of the original game, however, are pretty unimpressed with the first look. The trailer doesn't really showcase any significant gameplay, enemies, or anything besides Jim, really. If Earthworm Jim 4 is meant to sell gamers on the Amico, it doesn't seem to be off to a very good start.

Were you a fan of the original Earthworm Jim games? What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Earthworm Jim 4!