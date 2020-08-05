Intellivision Amico Delayed, 20 New Games Revealed

✖

The Intellivision Amico has been pushed back from its original October 10th release date to April 15th. The announcement was made as part of a virtual press event, where Intellivision cited the coronavirus pandemic as part of the reason for the console's delay. According to the company, compliance testing made it difficult to launch the Amico across multiple countries, and Intellivision wanted to ensure that the product lived-up to the expectations of fans. During the press event, the company also revealed 20 games that will be available for the console. According to the company, 30 games will be available at launch, with another game releasing every 10 days after. The list is as follows:

Earthworm Jim 4

Sesame Workshop

Hot Wheels

Rigid Force Redux Enhanced

Telestrations

Blank Slate

Finnigan Fox

Bomb Squad

Incan Gold/Diamant

Intellivision Monster Spades

Liar's Dice

Space Strike

Moon Patrol

Evel Knievel

Astrosmash

Intellivision ACL Cornhole

Missile Command

Breakout

Intellivision Battle Tanks

Nitro Derby

It will be interesting to see what kind of interest the system generates! While Earthworm Jim 4 will likely entice gamers from the '90s, it's hard to say what kind of interest there might be in the Intellivision Amico. The games announced thus far seem to be throwbacks to the original era of the Intellivision. While the system was a big hit in the early '80s, the video game industry has drastically changed, since. With systems like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on the way this year, it's hard to say whether or not the system will be able to find an audience. The system will even have some retro competition in the way of the Atari VCS 800.

Of course, the Nintendo Wii proved that there are gamers looking for experiences that the entire family can enjoy. Wii Sports proved a major success for that reason alone, and the Intellivision Amico could tap into that market. The system comes packaged with five games, which will take advantage of the system's motion controls, and offer a number of modes and unlockables. The system will be priced around $249, which should be significantly cheaper than anything else on the market, other than the Nintendo Switch Lite. Perhaps the price will help propel the system among casual gamers!

