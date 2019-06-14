‘Echo’ Video Game Jumping To the Big Screen Thanks To F. Gary Gray and ‘John Wick’ Screenwriter

Some of you may not have heard of the game Echo, but it's definitely a science fiction adventure that fans of the genre will love. It originally released on Steam back in 2017, but it's about to open up to a new audience since it's headed for the big-screen.

It's been confirmed via Deadline that the game, produced by Ultra Ultra, is being picked up by Fenix Studios, which is run by Men In Black International director F. Gary Gray. The team has optioned the rights to its film adaptation, and recently signed John Wick creator-writer Derek Kolstad to write the screenplay.

Gray will not be the film's director, but he will serve as producer in a development deal that includes Starlight Culture Entertainment Group, with producing by dj2 Entertainment, who are currently working on the Sonic the Hedgehog film for Paramount.

The game utilizes an interesting "copy" tactic, as you follow in the footsteps of a character named En, who finds herself exploring a mysterious palace in the deep reaches of space. Suddenly, it begins building Echoes. These act as characters that study her moves and then attempt to use them against her, as you can see in the trailer above. It could make for an interesting concept on its way to film, especially with Kolstad on board.

It's still in the very early works and doesn't even have a proposed release date yet. But it's a smart move, and one that the team at Ultra Ultra are probably thrilled about since it will see a big-screen adaptation, as that will generate more interest in the game.

Meanwhile, Kolstad's work can be seen in action in the forthcoming John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum, which releases on May 17; and Gray's latest film, Men In Black International, opens on June 14. We can't wait to see what this team does with Echo.

You can check the game out now on PlayStation 4 and Steam, going for $24.99.

(Hat tip to Deadline for the scoop!)