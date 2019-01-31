‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Shaggy DLC Requests Get Responses From Ed Boon, Matthew Lillard

Ever since its official unveiling a few weeks ago, speculation has been running wild as to which “guest” characters would be appearing in the forthcoming Mortal Kombat 11. And the sky’s the limit considering that Mortal Kombat XL was the home to various horror heroes like Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface. But then something interesting happened: a fan created a petition to bring Scooby-Doo‘s Shaggy into the fray, and it’s suddenly getting some huge traction from fellow fans. And now it’s gotten so big that Ed Boon, NetherRealm Studios creative director, has addressed the matter.

That’s not to say it’s an official confirmation or anything, but his response is interesting, to say the least. Earlier today, when a fan reached out to Boon on Twitter with the statement, “We want Shaggy,” he responded in kind:

Let me know how that works out for you… //t.co/0da0D4GJte — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 28, 2019

But then he decided to have some fun with the idea, as he found a drawing and decided to share it on the social media channel, featuring Shaggy with light-up eyes. You can see that tweet below:

Hi? Lo? Mid? Grab? I will mix your shit up in fighting games! pic.twitter.com/nzCq4iskj7 — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 28, 2019

And, of course, fans ate it up:

Can’t wait for a fatality involving Scooby snacks — Kuldeep Gautam (@kuldeepgautm) January 28, 2019

Shaggy confirmed for MK11 — Tomato (@your_grand) January 28, 2019

Well Hellboy, and TMNT worked in Injustice, Negan is in Tekken. This could work 🙂 — luke smithson (@Luke_S1986) January 28, 2019

Scooby Doo is on the case, of why there isn’t a #kombatpedia for #mortalkombat yet! Oh wait, there could be! pic.twitter.com/yS3palC5GF — Uppercut Editions (@encyclopediamk) January 28, 2019

Ed, no. — Raphael Bleu (@SpinkyRB) January 28, 2019

But there is one particular response that’s gotten the most attention, and that’s from the man who portrayed Shaggy in the Scooby-Doo movies, Matthew Lillard. He even gave props to the artist that brought “spiritual Shaggy” to life, Raiko.

You have done well my child. Zoink. //t.co/J9h53HcbgY — matthew lillard (@MatthewLillard) January 28, 2019

Indeed, it’s pretty surreal to see. But does that mean Shaggy stands a “ghost” of a chance of getting into the game? It’s still too soon to tell.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

