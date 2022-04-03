Elden Ring Publisher Could Look to Collab With Another Notable Author

The publisher behind Elden Ring could look to collaborate with another notable author in the future. With the development of Elden Ring, studio FromSoftware notably partnered up with The Song of Ice and Fire creator George R.R. Martin to create the game’s world and backstory. Given how much of a success Elden Ring has been up until this point, one other writer has now revealed that Bandai Namco could look to team up with him

In a recent stream this week, author Brandon Sanderson revealed that Bandai Namco has actually reached out about the possibility of working together. Sanderson, whose best-known work is likely the Mistborn series, said that the company sent him a package featuring a number of goodies associated with Elden Ring. While unboxing the package live on stream, Sanderson went on to say Bandai Namco mentioned that they would like to collaborate.

“They are interested in perhaps doing something together, is what that says. I am as well, actually,” Sanderson said. “This is how I roll. I actually have a pitch for them in the back of my head… so I may have to send them my pitch and see what they think.”

As for what type of game Sanderson says he’d like to make, he directly stated that he already has an idea for a “Soulsborne” title. This is the moniker that has been given to titles similar to FromSoftware’s games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring. Sanderson went on to say that he’s already been fleshing ideas like this out in the back of his head for quite some time just in case a company like Bandai Namco came calling and wanted to work together.

