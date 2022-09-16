Elden Ring Board Game Announced

Steamforged Games will adapt the smash hit video game Elden Ring into a tabletop game. Steamforged announced that they would publish a board game version of Elden Ring, with a Kickstarter campaign planned to help fund production of the new game. The game will feature an "intelligent dice-free combat" system that will force players to strategize and adapt in their fights against the Lands Between's many foes. Players will explore The Lands Between in the upcoming Elden Ring adaptation, visiting iconic locations from the game and interacting with various characters. More details about the new Elden Ring board game will be announced "soon" along with a launch date for the Kickstarter.

The announcement that Steamforged was making an Elden Ring game isn't exactly a surprise, given the publisher's close relationship with Bandai Namco. Steamforged has produced a series of Dark Souls tabletop games, which have proven to be top sellers for the company. Most recently, Steamforged announced that it was expanding its Dark Souls board game with two new core sets, both of which are available for pre-order.

"Elden Ring is a stunning, genre-defining video game, and we are humbled and privileged to be bringing it to your tabletops," said Steamforged co-founder Mat Hart in a press release. "To say our team is passionate about the game would be an understatement. Our mission is always to deliver authentic tabletop adaptations that capture the essence of what fans know and love about the IP. Fans should expect a dark, richly-realised tabletop world of mystery and peril, with satisfying combat and rewarding exploration. Prepare to lose hours to this game, and to be glad about it."

Expect to hear more news about this brand new Elden Ring game soon.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.