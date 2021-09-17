Is an Elden Ring Demo Coming Soon?

FromSoftware fans still have a few more months to wait for Elden Ring to finally arrive, but there’s some speculation that a demo for the game could drop sometime in the near future! It all started when Twitter user @RaidenFawx shared a gorgeous piece of Bloodborne fan art. The image caught the attention of FromSoftware’s Yasuhiro Kitao, who decided to make it the background on his phone. Of course, Kitao decided to take the picture right in front of Elden Ring‘s main menu screen, prompting a ton of comments from jealous fans. It’s also led to some speculation that it could hint at a demo drop soon.

As @Okami13_ points out in the Tweet below, if a demo were to release soon, the timing would be in keeping with how FromSoftware has released demos in the past. Unfortunately, it’s all just speculation until something gets announced.

Elden Ring main menu screen spotted.



If it's anything like FROM's previous games, we're due for a demo soon. 👀#EldenRing #FromSoftware https://t.co/CcyswPNz3f — KAMI (@Okami13_) September 16, 2021

Elden Ring just might be one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2022! The title is the latest from Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of Dark Souls, and features lore and backstory written by George RR Martin, of Game of Thrones fame. The game also features music from Souls veteran Yuka Kitamura, so fans of the series should have a lot to look forward to!

Regardless of whether we see a demo released soon, the long wait for Elden Ring is starting to come to a close. It seemed like fans were waiting forever for more information over the last few years, and January should arrive much sooner than anyone might expect. It remains to be seen whether Elden Ring can deliver on these years of hype, but hopefully the game will offer the kind of experience Miyazaki fans have come to know and love over the years!

Elden Ring is set to release January 21, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

