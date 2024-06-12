Most Elden Ring Players Currently Won't Be Able to Play Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Despite being one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2024, it seems that most Elden Ring players won't be able to play the game's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC when it launches next week. Upon announcing the launch date for Shadow of the Erdtree earlier this year, developer FromSoftware informed players of what they'd need to do in order to access the expansion once it arrived. Despite having such a long time to prepare, though, it looks like most players will be unable to play the DLC right away.

Recently, it was discovered that most Elden Ring players have yet to defeat the boss Mohg, Lord of Blood. While an optional boss within Elden Ring, defeating Mohg at his residence, Mohgwyn Palace, is a requirement in order to begin accessing the new content found in Shadow of the Erdtree. Based on various achievements and trophy data for Elden Ring, however, the vast majority of players have yet to defeat the formidable boss.

When looking at Steam, only about 38% of Elden Ring players own the achievement that is tied to beating Mohg. On PlayStation, this percentage sits at about 35% while those on Xbox come in at a lowly 18%. As a result, it's very clear that the majority of Elden Ring players who have experienced the game over the past two years won't be able to take part in the DLC unless they take down Mohg very soon.

On Bandai Namco's end, this has to be a bit of a concern as sales of the Elden Ring DLC might be a bit less than expected if most players can't even access it. In fact, Bandai Namco has been urging players on social media to make a strong push over the next week to defeat Mohg before Shadow of the Erdtree drops. Whether or not these Mohg defeat rates begin to climb in the coming days isn't known, but if you're looking to play the DLC the moment it goes live, you definitely have some work to put in before that time.

As for the release of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the expansion is set to roll out next week on June 21st. When it is let loose, it will be playable across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

[H/T Push Square]