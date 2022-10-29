Is Elden Ring DLC Releasing Sooner Than Expected?

Is Elden Ring DLC set to release sooner than expected? There's been no word FromSoftware when it comes to Elden Ring DLC, which, of course, in turn, suggests that if DLC is coming it's not coming anytime soon. Yet players of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game can't help but wonder if DLC is coming in early 2023 following a recent development and a theory it has produced.

The theory comes courtesy of Reddit user "Poranges," who notes that Future Press, the makers of official guides for the game, have delayed Volume II of its official guide for the game to early 2023.

"While some have speculated this may be due to changes in the recent patch, this seems unlikely considering Elden Ring will continue to be patched, and a physical guide can't possibly be expected to take that into account," reads the Reddit post and theory. "Instead, it seems more likely to me they may have knowledge of more significant changes (perhaps in the form of DLC) and could be delaying Volume II until early 2023 based on that information."

We’re still hard at work on Volume II, and have made the tough decision to delay its release until early 2023. We’re striving to include all there is to know at the time of publication, making it accurate and useful long after its release. See https://t.co/W07yK6WBRF for more. — Future Press (@FuturePress) October 13, 2022

Of course, while this Elden Ring DLC theory makes a compelling case it's important to remember it's only a theory, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, while it's completely speculative it's reasonable.

"This may be the best speculative post we've gotten on this sub," reads one of the more popular replies. "It can be rationalized without bending over backwards and it tracks linearly. Even if it turns out to be nothing, this is a compelling thought."

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this Reddit post, and the speculation floats. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, however, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think of this theory. If Elden Ring does get DLC in early 2023, what would you like to see from it?