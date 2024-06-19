Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Review Scores Make It the Best DLC of All Time

Reviews for Elden Ring's upcoming expansion Shadow of the Erdtree have been so stellar that it's now being deemed the most acclaimed DLC ever. Ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree's arrival at the end of this week, reviews for the DLC went live within the past day. And while we here at ComicBook lavished a ton of praise upon the Elden Ring expansion in our own review, it seems that this sentiment was so widespread that it has now reached unforeseen highs.

Over on Metacritic, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is currently sitting at a staggering 95/100 aggregate score. To make this feat even more impressive, this score has come about after reviews from nearly 60 publications. This puts Shadow of the Erdtree roughly in line with the consensus for Elden Ring's base game, which has a stellar 96/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. In short, it doesn't seem like Shadow of the Erdtree is a step down whatsoever from what was already seen with Elden Ring.

To further stress just how incredible these review scores for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree have been, the expansion is now the highest-rated piece of DLC in history. The 95/100 aggregate score has surpassed the 92/100 score that The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine previously received when it launched in 2016.

Obviously, it's worth stressing that this aggregate score for Shadow of the Erdtree could fluctuate a bit more in the days and weeks ahead. More reviews are likely going to trickle in as the DLC becomes more widely accessible to various reviewers. Still, for the time being, it's clear that Shadow of the Erdtree is a must-play, especially for those who already love Elden Ring.

As for the release of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree itself, the DLC is set to go live at the end of this week on June 21st and will be available to play across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage here on ComicBook as we'll have more to share with you on Shadow of the Erdtree soon enough.