Elden Ring DLC Tops 5 Million Sales in Less Than a Week

Elden Ring's new DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, has already eclipsed 5 million units sold in total. Upon its arrival at the end of this past week, Shadow of the Erdtree was quickly met with a positive response from both critics and players alike. Now, it's known that the expansion is selling at a staggering rate which further shows the staying power that Elden Ring has garnered since its arrival in 2022.

Announced in a press release today, Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware confirmed that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has hit 5 million copies. To make this achievement more impressive, this total was accumulated after only three days of Shadow of the Erdtree being available after its June 21st release. In total, this number means that 20% of all Elden Ring buyers have since purchased the DLC as the game itself was recently revealed to have sold 25 million units.

"Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the fans around the world who have enjoyed Elden Ring and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and will continue to strive to create high-quality content that will provide long-term, deep enjoyment for players," said a joint statement from the companies in today's press release.

As mentioned, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has been incredibly acclaimed outside of just selling well. Currently, the DLC has a staggering 95/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. This makes Shadow of the Erdtree not only the best-reviewed expansion of all time, but it's the highest-rated gaming release for the entirety of 2024. Whether or not it ends up being in contention for any "Game of the Year" awards at the conclusion of 2024 remains to be seen, but FromSoftware surely has to be thrilled with the DLC on all fronts to this point.

