Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Spoilers Leak Prior to Release

Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have warned fans about sharing spoilers tied to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. At the end of this week, the first (and only) expansion for Elden Ring is set to finally release over a year after initially being unveiled. Prior to that time, though, spoilers for the DLC have started to appear online which has resulted in a new message being shared on behalf of those who have worked on Shadow of the Erdtree.

Within recent days, various images, videos, and other spoilers from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree have begun showing up on various parts of the internet. In light of these leaks, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware took to Elden Ring's official social media channels to release a statement. Although this message didn't directly acknowledge the leaks that have already started to come about, it did tell fans to "be mindful of spoilers" and try to keep the mystery of Shadow of the Erdtree intact for those who want to experience it for themselves.

"Greetings, Tarnished. With the release of the expansion of Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, please be mindful of spoilers for those who want to tread into the Realm of Shadow with nothing but their determination and their minds unclouded," said the post on social media. "Thank you for your cooperation."

If you're someone who is concerned about spoilers when it comes to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, it might be best to stay off of platforms like Reddit and X in the coming days. The good news is that if you do decide to stay away from these platforms, you won't have to do so for very long as Shadow of the Erdtree will be launching at the end of this week on June 21st. The expansion is retailing for $39.99 and is set to be playable for all of Elden Ring's platforms which include PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

