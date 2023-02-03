Elden Ring Anniversary Event Fuels Hopes for DLC Announcement

Elden Ring players are awash with DLC speculation this week thanks to Bandai Namco's announcement of an anniversary event for the game. That anniversary will take place on February 25th to mark one year exactly since the game originally released last year, though those hoping for a DLC announcement should temper their expectations seeing how it seems far more likely Bandai Namco and TikTok will hold their reveals till another occasion.

The anniversary event was confirmed on Twitter by one of Bandai Namco's regional accounts with the event scheduled to take place on February 25th in Stockholm. It'll take place at the Stockholm Red Bull Gaming Sphere and will be livestreamed on Twitch with giveaways and more taking place there.

If you look at the tweet's replies and retweets, it's not difficult to figure out where people's minds went. "DLC" is the term that shows up pretty frequently in all of those interactions with people getting their hopes up once again that this'll be the place where we hear about some Elden Ring DLC.

When Will Elden Ring DLC Be Announced?

While it's nice to imagine that we'll get a DLC reveal from this event, it seems unlikely. For one, there was no mentioning of announcements of any sort in the preview of this event, and one would imagine that if Bandai Namco were to unveil something, they'd want as many eyes on it as possible.

It's also worth pointing out that this event was only advertised by a regional Bandai Namco account and not the main one. So, while the anniversary would be a prime time to unveil some DLC, it's unlikely it'll happen here, specifically.

Elden Ring DLC Rumors and Leaks

The Colosseum Update Elden Ring got last year gave players their first real taste of post-launch content, and since then, the community's only been asking for more and has been looking to every rumor and "leak" for guidance. There are some rumors out there that do indeed point to an Elden Ring DLC – one of those rumors circulated once more recently when older conversations about a possible DLC made the rounds again and got people excited for a "really big" DLC. Neither Bandai Namco nor FromSoftware have announced anything at this time, however.