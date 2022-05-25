Elden Ring Fans Make Fun of Elon Musk's Character Build

✖

Elon Musk is many things, including the richest and most influential man in the world. Above everything else though, Musk is a gamer. He has played every single Call of Duty and is the world's biggest Elden Ring fan. Just recently, Musk tweeted out that "Elden Ring, experienced in its entirety, is the most beautiful art" he has ever seen. As you may know, the latest FromSoftware game isn't short, and it's unclear if Musk has beat it, but he's dumped substantial time into the game, as evident by his level 111 character.

While tweeting about the game, Musk revealed his character build, featuring a power mage using a katana. As you would expect, the Internet has plenty of thoughts on the build, which isn't exactly the most efficient. For one, there's the use of the Katana. Meanwhile, his equip load is too high and generally his stats are all over the place. Of course, none of this matters when you're a master gamer like Elon.

Equipped load will be lower if fast roll is needed pic.twitter.com/OTSqKrrIv4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

As alluded to, Elden Ring fans on Twitter have had a lot to say about the build, most of which has been critical. And to be fair to Musk, impressing FromSoftware fans isn't easy unless your name is Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Wtf is this build? I thought this guy was supposed to be a genius? — Zoey Cakes (@Zoey_Cakes) May 24, 2022

wait....you dont heal?



and you have a soreseal equipped?



and you are fat rolling?



and 2 freaking shields????



are you sure youre a genius? — Giancarlo Arriola (@garriola83) May 25, 2022

-Fatrolling

-TWO shields

-Moonveil (of course)

-3 different summons

-31 vigor

Elon are you ok? Can you hire someone competent to help you make a build because these screenshots are making my head hurt — Maximum Overbully (@BishopDousiq) May 25, 2022

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think of Musk's Elden Ring build? Is it as bad as everyone is saying? Meanwhile, for more coverage on 2022's most popular release, click here.

"If FromSoftware's past games are considered individual successes, Elden Ring feels like the developer's 'Greatest Hits' collection," reads the opening of our review of the game. "It plays like a culmination of every smart idea FromSoftware has had throughout its grueling games while still finding ways to build on the opaque experience the studio's crafted over the years. The half-jokes referring to it as 'Dark Souls 4' weren't far off, but it manages to be much more than that, too."