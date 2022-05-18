Elden Ring Player Perfectly Recreates Bloodborne Boss Fight

✖

Elden Ring has plenty of bosses to keep players busy during their travels through The Lands Between, but one crafty player has added another boss: Father Gascoigne from Bloodborne. Instead of modding this boss from the PlayStation exclusive into Elden Ring, the player has taken it upon themselves to recreate the boss fight with an impressive level of detail shown in everything from the armor to the weapons to the spells used.

Father Gascoigne has been referenced on and off throughout the Elden Ring subreddit as players looked for references to the Bloodborne boss in the game or ways to recreate the character, but it wasn't until just a few days ago where we saw someone who had only results, not theories or build ideas. An Elden Ring players and Redditor who goes by orionthehoonter shared a clip wherein they fought someone who aptly named their character "Father Gascoigne" and had a build befitting of that Bloodborne boss.

While it's tough to make out specifics regarding the weapons and armor used, some parts of the Father Gascoigne build are clear. The Bloodborne cosplayer starts with a pointed hat, a one-handed axe, and a roar allowed for by a weapon art to signify the start of the fight before referencing Bloodborne's Trick Weapons by switching to an axe with a greater reach partway through the fight. Between those axe swings, the player uses the Bestial Sling Incantation as a projectile attack.

The cinematic flair truly shines halfway through the fight whenever Father Gascoigne enters phase two. The player steps back to switch over to a pair of Bloodhound Claws to illustrate Father Gascoigne's beastly transformation and becomes much more aggressive. It's easy to miss, but if you look closely when they "transform" right before the roar, you'll notice that at the same time they switched over to the claws, they changed out the headgear for Blaidd's Mask, too.

The whole fight is a testament to the player's dedication to their cosplay given how well everything was planned out, but then again, Elden Ring players shouldn't expect much less from the FromSoftware community by now. From Demon's Souls to Bloodborne to Elden Ring, players often come up with crafty PvP builds focused more on entertainment than combat potential, so we'll hopefully see many more of these in the future.