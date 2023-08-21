Elden Ring Has Left a Lasting Impact on Elon Musk

FromSoftware's 2022 open-world action game Elden Ring has left such an impact on X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk that he continues to talk about it online. In the first half of last year, Musk was amongst many gamers who picked up Elden Ring and played through it for themselves. Not only did Musk talk openly at the time about the build that he was using for his character in-game, but he went on to refer to it as the most "beautiful art" he's ever seen in his life after completing it. Now, over a year later, Musk still continues to gush about Elden Ring online.

In a recent post on Musk's personal X account, he again noted that "Elden Ring is some of the most beautiful art ever created." Musk didn't state what led to him thinking about Elden Ring again to the point that he posted this message, but what he said clearly resonated with many. In reply, numerous people echoed Musk's own sentiments while others posted their own favorite images, moments, or artwork that stemmed from Elden Ring. Some then went on to suggest other games to Musk that they thought he might like based on his acclaim of the Souslike title.

Elden Ring is some of the most beautiful art ever created — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Musk's enjoyment of Elden Ring is whether or not he'll look to play FromSoftware's next release, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. After putting the Armored Core series on the back burner for the past decade, Fires of Rubicon is set to launch at the end of this coming week across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Even if Musk doesn't pick up Armored Core 6, though, it seems likely that he'll dive back into the world of Elden Ring once its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC finally releases in the future.

Do you happen to agree with Musk's own views on Elden Ring? And are you planning to play FromSoftware's next game with Armored Core 6 later this week?