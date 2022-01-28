Elden Ring Confirms Return of Two Fan-Favorite Features

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has confirmed that two fan-favorite features from many of FromSoftware’s past titles will be appearing in the studio’s latest release. Specifically, those features happen to include multiple endings and a New Game Plus Mode. In nearly all of FromSoftware’s games over the past decade or more, these features have been included, so to see them back in Elden Ring isn’t that much of a shock. Still, given that FromSoftware had yet to confirm their implementation in Elden Ring, today’s confirmation is definitely a sigh of relief for many,

In a new conversation with the PlayStation Blog, Miyazaki opened up more about what fans can expect from Elden Ring when it launches next month. In doing so, he also confirmed that the aforementioned features will also be present in the game. “Yes, both New Game Plus and multiple endings will be intact in Elden Ring,” Miyazaki said in a very straightforward manner. As stated previously, both of these features have appeared in other titles such as Bloodborne, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, so it stands to reason that the way each aspect will function in Elden Ring will be similar to what we have seen in the past.

If you’re someone who thinks that multiple endings also won’t matter because you’ll never see the credits roll anyway, well, Miyazaki believes that more players will actually finish Elden Ring compared to previous releases from the studio. While the game will still be quite difficult, Miyazaki said that the title’s format will allow players to take in the game “at a more leisurely pace.” As such, perhaps finishing Elden Ring won’t be as tall of a task as it may have been in other games from the studio.

If you don’t already have Elden Ring’s release date circled on your calendar, the game is set to arrive next month on February 25th. It will be available to purchase and play across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

