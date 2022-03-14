New PETA Video Offers Elden Ring Gameplay Advice

Elden Ring is one of the absolute hottest games in the world right now, and that’s something that hasn’t escaped the attention of PETA. In an attempt to gain some attention, the controversial animal rights group released a new video centered around the game, and ways that players can be respectful to its animal inhabitants. The video features a list of five different things players can choose to do in the game, including things like “persuade mercenaries not to exploit horses” which apparently consists of knocking them off their steeds. The group also encourages players to “observe wildlife from a safe and respectful distance.”

The video from PETA can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Rise, Tarnished, and bear witness to the amazing animals of the Lands Between!



Here are our top 5 things you should do in #ELDENRING. pic.twitter.com/ULPC8RQQDG — PETA (@peta) March 7, 2022

PETA has a long history of using video games as a way of elevating its messaging, taking issue with games such as Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and Pokemon Black and White. In 2020, the group released a video similar to the one above, but centered on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That particular video advocated against things like fishing and bug-catching, and even argued in favor of posting harsh signs to warn visitors against these practices. Comparatively, the newly-released Elden Ring video is more tongue-in-cheek, and seems to be more in good fun. Maybe PETA is actually enjoying its time with the game! Either way, it says a lot about Elden Ring‘s level of success that PETA took notice and used the game for this kind of promotion.

Elden Ring is the latest title from developer FromSoftware and director Hidetaka Miyazaki. The game released last month to universal critical acclaim, and has quickly found significant commercial success, as well. While there are still quite a few video games slated to release throughout 2022, Elden Ring is already positioned as a strong Game of the Year candidate. It remains to be seen how the game will stack up against some of the year’s other big releases, but for now, Elden Ring is looking like a clear front-runner!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

