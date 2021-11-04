New Elden Ring Gameplay Footage Revealed

Just as we were promised yesterday, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have today released a ton of new gameplay footage for Elden Ring. As a whole, this new showcase gave us a better idea at many different aspects from Elden Ring and further introduced the game’s expansive world, showed off some of the many characters that you’ll be able to meet, and, of course, highlighted a handful of different boss fights.

In its entirety, this gameplay video for Elden Ring (which you can find at the top of the page) lasted roughly 20 minutes in total. The presentation started off by giving a broad overview of the world in which the game takes place. Not only did the video show off how players will be able to traverse around this region, but it also revealed the overworld map, which seems nothing short of massive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next stages of this gameplay video then began to highlight how combat works in Elden Ring. In a general sense, the game seems to be borrowing many ideas from previous FromSoftware titles such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Dark Souls. And while the DNA of those games is very much present in Elden Ring, this latest entry seems to boast a number of new qualities as well.

To end the video, FromSoftware then showed off one of the strongholds that players will be able to venture through in Elden Ring. This portion of the showcase was then end-capped by revealing one of the many boss fights that will be present in the title. In typical FromSoftware fashion, this fight looks quite grueling and even saw the player in question lose the bout before the video came to a close.

If today’s gameplay presentation has you even more eager than before to play Elden Ring, luckily, we don’t have a whole lot longer left to wait until launch. The game is poised to hit store shelves early next year on February 25, 2022, and will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Pre-orders for Elden Ring also opened today if you’re someone who would prefer to finalize their purchase right this moment.

What do you think about this new gameplay footage from Elden Ring? Are you only getting more excited for the project as we see more of it in action? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.