Elden Ring Global Release Schedule Revealed

Elden Ring is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2022, and the wait is nearly at an end. Fans have known for a while that the game will be dropping on February 25th, but FromSoftware has now provided global release times for Elden Ring‘s PC and console versions. The developer released a handy map on the game’s official Twitter account, which makes it easy to tell exactly when the game will be available in different locations, barring any unforeseen problems at launch. It certainly says a lot about the level of hype surrounding the game!

The release times by region can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Worldwide ELDEN RING Release Schedule.

So that you may know, and in knowing, plan your actions.



Worldwide ELDEN RING Release Schedule.

So that you may know, and in knowing, plan your actions.

Interestingly enough, it seems that the PC version of Elden Ring will actually release about six hours ahead of the console versions in North America. That’s bound to lead to a bit of frustration for those hoping to enjoy Elden Ring on PlayStation or Xbox consoles, but that might be something players can circumvent by changing their time zone on the console. It’s unclear whether that will actually work, but those anxiously awaiting the game might find that’s it’s worth looking into!

For those unfamiliar with Elden Ring, the game is the latest from director Hidetaka Miyazaki, best known for his work on the Souls series. That alone would be enough to get a lot of gamers excited, but Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has also had a hand in Elden Ring‘s world-building. There has been a significant amount of hype surrounding the title, and many already expect it to be a Game of the Year contender. Of course, 2022 has only just begun, and the review embargo has not yet been lifted, so it’s quite early to say. Hopefully, Elden Ring will prove worth the wait, regardless!

Elden Ring is set to release February 25, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Elden Ring? Will you be playing the game as early as possible?