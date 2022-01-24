Elden Ring Has Gone Gold

Elden Ring has officially gone gold, a special broadcast from Bandai Namco as part of the Taipei Game Show 2022 has confirmed. That means there’s practically no chance, barring something major happening, that it does anything but released on February 25th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

“Elden Ring was originally slated for release in January of this year, and it has been pushed back once to February,” said FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao during the special broadcast. “But please be assured, the title will be ready for sale on February 25th. The master version has already been submitted, and right now, the team is working on a day one patch, to make sure everything in the game is just so.”

In the video game industry, “going gold” means that the title is at the stage where there is a definitive master copy upon which all other copies are based. Physically and digitally, it is ready for things like mass production, packaging, distribution, and everything else. Development most often continues beyond that, however, leading to the prominence of day one patches — like the one Elden Ring will receive, according to Kitao.

You can check it out for yourself in the video embedded below, though it is worth mentioning that is near the end of the 46-minute broadcast:

Director Hidetaka Miyazaki previously shared that the game presented its own set of challenges during development, and the special broadcast certainly echoes those remarks. “There were a number of challenges that, of course, came with the scope of this game and of the world,” Miyazaki told EDGE in the recent past. “There are a lot of areas in which we’ve had to use trial and error since creating the Dark Souls series, iterating on those mechanics and formulas, expanding on them in this new sense of scale. A lot of it was related to the game tempo – the rhythm and the flow of the game, to keep the player from getting bored, to keep them interested, exploring and having fun.”

As noted above, and confirmed in the special broadcast, Elden Ring is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on February 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the highly anticipated new video game from FromSoftware right here.

