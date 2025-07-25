Next Elden Ring Nightreign Update Finally Adds Duo Expeditions

Since it launched in late May, Elden Ring Nightreign has maintained a Very Positive rating on Steam. Even with many players enjoying their expeditions in Limveld, there’s room for improvement. Previous patches have brought in highly requested features and tougher bosses. Now, Elden Ring Nightreign has confirmed it’s adding a game mode many fans say should’ve been there since day one. Starting with the next patch, Duo Expeditions will arrive in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Unlike Elden Ring itself, Nightreign was designed as a multiplayer-centric game. Players can join a lobby solo or join up as a group of 3. However, the game doesn’t support 2-player co-op. This has been a point of contention for many fans, who simply don’t understand why FromSoftware would leave this option out. Most likely, it’s related to combat balance or other mechanics behind the scenes. But for players who want to join a team of 2, it’s certainly been frustrating. Thankfully, a new Duo Expedition option is now coming to Elden Ring Nightreign.

Today, FromSoftware revealed that the 1.02 patch will add the ability to take on the Night in 2-player co-op. The developer is so excited to share this with fans, the Duo Expedition mode got its own trailer. In the 1:11 minute trailer, gamers get a first look at the 2-player action headed to Nightreign with this update. The new 2-player mode will arrive on July 30th with the release of the 1.02 update.

In response to the news, many fans are saying it’s both an obvious feature and a win. As one player on X puts it, “should’ve been day 1 but w.” Whatever the reason for the delay, it seems FromSoftware is finally ready to let gamers team up in duos to take on what lurks in Limveld. But that’s not all this next update will do.

Elden Ring Nightreign 1.02 Patch Streamlines UI

Clearly, Duo Expeditions are the highlight for the next patch. But that isn’t all that will be improved when Elden Ring Nightreign gets its next update on July 30th. FromSoftware has also previewed some serious quality-of-life upgrades for the game’s UI.

The full patch notes haven’t yet been revealed. So, we don’t know the full scope of UI improvements to come. FromSoftware has promised more options for filtering Relics, including a quick preview of what those new options will be. This is another long-requested feature, and fans are pretty excited to have it arriving alongside the option for 2-player co-op.

As excited as fans are for these big updates, many are asking after the timeline for crossplay. After all, it’s hard to team up with your favorite gaming buddy without the option for cross-platform play. For now, we don’t have a timeline for when or if crossplay will arrive in Elden Ring Nightreign. But it does seem FromSoftware is listening to player feedback when prepping updates like the July 30th patch.

This patch arrives just ahead of the next wave of Everdark Sovereigns. So, Elden Ring Nightreign players will have plenty to look forward to in the coming days.

