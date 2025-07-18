Elden Ring Nightreign Sets Date for Next Enhanced Bosses (Including the Toughest One)

Many Elden Ring Nightreign fans were disappointed to learn that no new Everdark Sovereign bosses would arrive in July. Instead, several former foes are returning to the battlefield this month. But now, Elden Ring Nightreign has unveiled the dates and lineup for its next round of beefed-up bosses for players to take on. The next Everdark cycle in Elden Ring Nightreign begins on July 31st, and it’s bringing some tough opponents for players to tackle

July finds players facing off against returning bosses, in part due to technical issues during the first run of some opponents. The tougher versions of Gaping Jaw, Darkdrift Knight, and Sentient Pest are on reruns as Everdark Sovereign bosses through the end of the month. But once July 31st rolls around, players will have a new round of Sovereigns to contend with. And FromSoftware has no plans to take it easy on players.

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

The next Everdark cycle in Limveld begins on July 31st. The first tough set of opponents will be around for one week before cycling out for the next bout. FromSoft hasn’t revealed the exact order that the new bosses will appear in, but the list of incoming Sovereigns has players excited for a new challenge.

First Elden Ring Nightreign Everdark Sovereign Bosses for August 2025 Revealed

Four Elden Ring Nightreign bosses will appear in enhanced forms beginning on July 31st. The list of opponents for this next cycle is as follows:

Tricephalos

Augur

Equilibrious Beast

Fissure in the Fog

Many gamers are more than ready to face off against these new foes. With Elden Ring Nightreign out for a few months now, some players have more or less finished the existing content. That means new updates like this one are huge for bringing players back to the game.

In particular, the Everdark Sovereign version of Equilibrious Beast has caught players’ attention. The Creature of Night is widely considered one of the toughest bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign. So, having an even more enhanced version of him will certainly put players to the test.

Image Courtesty of FromSoftware

In its current Expedition, this boss inflicts Madness and deals massive damage with its Frenzied Flame attack. Things are only going to get harder as this tough boss becomes an Everdark Sovereign next month. It’s a good time to refine your strategy against it so you’re ready to tackle an even tougher fight in August.

As for the other Sovereigns, they’re sure to be tough as well. Tricephalos, aka Gladius, Beast of Night, is the first boss players face off against in Elden Ring Nightreign. So, it will be interesting to see how much tougher he becomes as an Everdark Sovereign. Meanwhile, Augur has given many players a struggle with its water-based mechanics, and Fissure in the Fog, aka Miasma of Night, offers that classic “battle with a dragon” feel.

In all, this lineup should offer a solid mix of challenges for Nightreign players. Equilibrious Beast will almost certainly prove the most formidable, and many gamers are already looking forward to facing off against its enhanced form.