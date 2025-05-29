3 Elden Ring Nightreign POIs to Visit First (And 2 to Avoid)

The way Elden Ring Nightreign is structured means players are constantly on the run, trying to level up and haul as much loot as possible before the night falls. Since Limveld’s map is huge, and points of interest change each run, players must also make split-second decisions to decide where to go first and what to prioritize in the limited time they are given. Fortunately, points of interest in Elden Ring Nightreign always offer the same kind of reward based on which you visit, meaning that if you know what to grab first and what to avoid, you increase your chances of successfully beating a Nightlord.

To be clear, every location in Limveld’s map is relevant somehow, as killing bosses and opening chests increases your chances of getting the rewards you need for your build. However, some points of interest are universally useful, regardless of your class or playstyle. Meanwhile, others are too bothersome for the reward they give, unless specific conditions are met. With that in mind, here are the best (and worst) points of interest to keep an eye out for in Elden Ring Nightreign.

1) Rush to: Church of Marika

While avoiding getting hit is the primary survivability tool in Elden Ring Nightreign, sometimes you just can’t dodge an enemy in time. The Flask of Crimson Tears, just like in the original Elden Ring, allow you to partially recover your health points and keep you in the fray for longer. At the start of each new run in Elden Ring Nightreign, you have only three Flask charges. However, there are always three Churches of Marika that spawn in Limveld, each containing a new charge to be added to your Flask. While it’s not prudent to ignore everything else and only chase Churches of Marika, it’s essential to plan your run in a way that you move through the Churches, as more Flask of Crimson Tears charges can mean the difference between life and death when the night falls.

2) Avoid: Tunnels

Tunnels are a sure way to obtain materials that you can use to upgrade your weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign, which might sound enticing for newcomers. However, the upgrade system of Elden Ring Nightreign has been streamlined to the point where weapons can only be improved once or twice, depending on their rarity. That means you won’t need a lot of upgrade material in a single run. Furthermore, you can also find upgrade material with merchants and inside statues that appear in the field. Finally, since you can always find new weapons that might be better, upgrading an armament too early in a run often results in wasted resources.

Entering a tunnel can be a hazardous endeavor, especially after sunset. Since Tunnels have narrow corridors, it can be difficult to escape the dangerous effects of the evening, meaning you can be blocked in the underground while the Nightlord’s rain quickly consumes your health. So, it’s best to avoid Tunnels unless you are specifically looking to upgrade a weapon and it’s still early in the day.

3) Rush to: Evergaols

As soon as you find a Stonesword Key in your Elden Ring Nightreign run, you should rush to the closest Evergoal on the map. Opening an Evergoal means summoning either a boss or a horde of enemies that you can quickly dispatch for a bounty of runes. While the passive abilities of weapons help you get stronger, leveling up is still the quickest way to increase your damage output and survivability. That means Evergaols are always a good stop to farm runes. Just remember to spend them at the closest Site of Grace.

4) Avoid: Legendary Bosses

After you survive a full day in Elden Ring Nightreign, several Legendary Bosses spawn on the map. These mighty challenges will reward players with loot of increased rarity, which could be something you are looking for. However, fighting these bosses is incredibly time-consuming and dangerous.

The Legendary creatures have a significant health pool that you must chip away at, and they are well-equipped to kill greedy Nightfarers who dare to oppose them. Because of that, it’s only advisable to go after Legendary bosses once you feel confident in your build and the team’s synergy, as taking down one of these beasts demands everyone to be on top of their game. Plus, you should avoid facing Legendary challenges late in the day, as chances are you will waste your resources and fail to slay them before the rain starts to fall.

5) Rush to: Castles

Every time you kill a boss in Elden Ring Nightreign, or a group of enemies with a shared health bar, you are granted a reward. Each player, when interacting with this reward, is offered three choices between new weapons or permanent increments to stats. As a result, your goal each day is to kill as many bosses as possible, as stacking these rewards will prepare you to face the Nightlords.

Castles are great places to go hunting because these vast structures usually house three or four bosses you can kill. There’s always a boss in the castle dungeons, two on the rooftops, and frequently one in the main gates. So, without having to run from one place to another, you can take down bosses in sequence, acquiring runes and rewards. That’s a time-saver, as you can complete a castle fairly quickly once you get the hang of the game and avoid wasting precious minutes going from one point of interest to another.