Elden Ring Nightreign Players Fear This Encounter More Than the Final Boss

Lately, FromSoftware and its legendary IP feel more relevant than ever, with an Elden Ring movie in the works (a sentence that still shocks me to read) and Elden Ring Nightreign providing a brand new multiplayer Soulslike experience for players to enjoy. This beloved new entry into the FromSoft legacy has introduced a plethora of new characters, both playable and boss, to the Souls lexicon, many of which have captured the imagination of the community and become as timeless and recognizable as long-standing characters in the franchise. One such boss in Nightreign stands above the rest, however, being incredibly respected by the community for its unique mechanics, as well as feared and loathed for a difficulty some argue rivals even the game’s final boss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Enter Libra, the most iconic boss from Nightreign and the game’s poster-boy goat-eye-thing. Chances are, if you’ve spent any time in the Nightreign side of social media, you’ve seen fan art and references made to this instantly recognizable monster. So just why has Libra captured the attention of the community so much that the boss is discussed more than any others in the game, and is even more recognizable than the game’s titular antagonist?

One of the more obvious reasons for this character’s fame (or infamy, but we’ll touch on that in a bit) can be attributed to their fantastic design and intriguing lore. Libra, Creature of Night, or known better as the Equilibrious Beast, has an incredibly striking design, drawing attention to his goat-like silhouette and massive, golden eyes. The character’s appearance clearly resonates with players, as Libra receives far more fan art than any of the game’s other Nightlords.

the improsing Equilibrious Beast

If you’ve played Nightreign and encountered this Nightlord yourself, than I don’t have to tell you that this boss also sticks to you due to his incredibly unique mechanics. If you’re unfamiliar, before each battle with Libra players are offered a deal. The character’s quote, “Make your choice,” is instantly recognizable to any Nightreign players as preluding one of the more interesting mechanics and player designs in the game.

The deal that Libra offer you just before his fight is a series of powerful enhancements to your build, but at a cost. Anything from maximizing one stat while shrinking the others, receiving a powerful weapon at the cost of levels, leveling up but losing a level every time you use a flask, and more are presented to players as incredibly interesting ways to mix up the fight each time you try it, making Libra one of the most replayable bosses in the game.

The offers themselves can be kinda confusing, but thankfully, players on the Nightreign subreddit have put together a cheat sheet if you need a bit of help for your next run.

As cool as his design and unique mechanic are, Libra has not earned his reputation in the community for these reasons alone. Much of the attention Nightreign characters have paid this character is due to a fairly popular community consensus, that Libra, Creature of Night is perhaps the hardest boss in the game, even outdoing Heolstor, the final boss in Nightreign.

Libra’s insane difficulty are often attributed to two mechanics in his moveset: his use of spells/glyphs and his proc of Madness on players.

Libra, who plays as a magic-heavy boss, will occasionally throw a series of glpyhs and spells at the player, very similar to Golden Order incantations. One such glyph, Rain of Light, sees Libra summoning a glyph in the sky, which then rains down a hail of projectiles all over the map. I personally found this attack hard to dodge, as the hitbox on the light projectiles just felt a little bit off.

every boss in nightreign is a challenge that requires teamwork and skill to overcome

Worse, however, is Libra’s application of madness, a status affect that, like many others in Elden Ring Nightreign, deals damage when fully stacked. Though at many points during the fight the rate at which Libra procs this effect seems rather low, certain abilities can fill the whole bar at once if you don’t have the proper resistances. A madness proc, in my experience, is more or less always an instant health bar wipe.

“I’ve defeated each boss at least twice, but this guy humiliates me every run,” says one Reddit user. Yeah, I felt that buddy.

Intentional or not, Libra, Creature of Night, has captured the imagination of Nightreign players in a way no other boss in the game has. With his iconic mechanics, appearance, and terrifying difficulty, this character will likely continue to feel like the poster boy for Nightreign’s antagonists to many players, and I have to wonder if he’ll be making any kind of cameo in the upcoming movie.